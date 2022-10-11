BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baldwinsville Schools Superintendent Jason Thomson will continue to be paid by the school district while on administrative leave, a school spokesperson confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Thomson’s current salary is $203,056, a $7,000 increase from the number he agreed to when he was hired in August of 2021.

The superintendent was suspended by the Board of Education in a lengthy late-night meeting Monday called after Thomson was arrested Friday for driving drunk twice the legal limit.

When asked how much he drank, Thomson admitted to one beer but later told police “too much.”

Thomson triggered suspicions of his intoxication when he went crowd surfing through the student section of the stands at Friday’s varsity football game.

With their decision to suspend Thomson, the Board of Education shared a prepared statement:

We share with the community’s concern over the decisions made by Superintendent of Schools Jason Thomson on Friday evening. His actions placed the student body and community at risk. The District continues to work with the Baldwinsville Police Department and is also investigating the events of the evening. While the investigations are ongoing, no further comments by the school district will be made. Mr. Thomson will be placed on administrative leave. Mr. Joseph DeBarbieri will immediately serve as Acting Superintendent of Schools. The Board supports Mr. DeBarbieri as he works with students, staff and the community through this challenging time.

At the meeting, Board of Education President Jennifer Patruno said she would not answer any questions. She hasn’t responded to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment Monday or Tuesday.

NewsChannel 9 has been unable to reach Thomson, despite attempts through email, phone calls, and at his Baldwinsville address.