BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While it’s not clear what disciplinary action will take place at Monday’s emergency Board of Education meeting, it appears Baldwinsville Superintendent Jason Thomson is, at least, unable to access his district email address.

His address is “disabled,” according to a computer-generated response to NewsChannel 9’s request for comment Monday afternoon.

A “special meeting” of the Baldwinsville Board of Education is scheduled Monday evening.

Thomson was arrested Friday, accused of driving drunk twice the legal limit.

The arrest, which happened at 8:34 p.m., was shortly after Thomson was seen “crowdsurfing” through the student section of the district’s homecoming varsity football game Friday. During the arrest and after a field sobriety test occurred, he admitted he had one beer at a local restaurant to the officer.

In a Baldwinsville Police Department press conference on Monday afternoon, Chief Michael W. Lefancheck said when Thomson was at the station being processed on Friday evening and was asked how much he drank, he replied, “too much.”

Police also confirmed that Thomson’s BAC level on Friday night was 0.15%. The legal limit is 0.08%.

According to Chief Lefancheck, students at the football game saw Thomson’s actions and said he smelled of alcohol. They then went and spoke with school officials about the matter.

Chief Lefancheck says he is proud of the students who came forward and said something at the football game. He says the night would’ve been very different if it weren’t for them.

The Board of Education hasn’t been willing to do an interview with NewsChannel 9 or comment beyond a statement sent to the district Friday.

The statement reads: “The district is cooperating with local law enforcement as this matter is investigated. We appreciate the prompt response by school staff in responding to this matter. Since this is a personnel matter the district is unable to comment further. Please be assured the district takes this matter seriously and will take appropriate action if warranted. It is the expectation our district staff serve as role models for our students at all events.”

Thomson hasn’t been reached for comment.