Baldwinsville teacher accused of sending link to students that contained pornography

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher in the Baldwinsville Central School District is on leave after the district received multiple complaints that a website link sent to students contained pornography. The link was sent to students for homework.

The teacher is on leave from the district while the complaints are investigated.

“We intend to take all steps necessary to respect the teacher’s rights, while, at the same time, taking all required and prudent steps to ensure the welfare and safety of our students,” Superintendent Matthew McDonald said.

It has not been determined if the actions of the teacher are considered criminal.

The district will have counselors available to all students and if parents have questions, they are free to contact Superintendent McDonald.

