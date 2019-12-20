Baldwinsville teacher won’t face any charges for accidentally sending out pornographic link

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville School District teacher will not face criminal charges after sending a homework link that contained pornography.
The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office worked with the District Attorney’s office to investigate and found that no crime was committed.
The Ray Middle School teacher sent students links to websites for homework. One of those links wasn’t an educational link anymore and did contain pornography.
The incident remains under investigation by the Baldwinsville Central School District to make sure all procedures and protocols were followed.
For now, the teacher remains on leave from his position.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local motorcycle club revs up support for Salvation Army
- Port of Oswego aluminum business rebounds after months of hurt from tariffs
- Destiny USA owner claims, ‘There has been a substation at Destiny for over 20 years’
- Scam Watch: Looking for this season’s hot toy? Beware of scams
- WATCH: Another cold night but a warmer weekend in store
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App