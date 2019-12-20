Baldwinsville teacher won’t face any charges for accidentally sending out pornographic link

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville School District teacher will not face criminal charges after sending a homework link that contained pornography.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office worked with the District Attorney’s office to investigate and found that no crime was committed.

The Ray Middle School teacher sent students links to websites for homework. One of those links wasn’t an educational link anymore and did contain pornography.

The incident remains under investigation by the Baldwinsville Central School District to make sure all procedures and protocols were followed.

For now, the teacher remains on leave from his position.

