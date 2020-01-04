Baldwinsville teens honored by Red Cross for bravery, quick thinking

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Red Cross recognized two teens from Baldwinsville for their bravery.

Two siblings sprung into action when they saw a man drive off the road into a tree in Lysander this past fall.

Ally and Alex Boak were on their way home from a haunted hayride. When they saw the truck hit the tree, they both acted quickly.

For the first time, 13-year-old Ally had to call 911.

“I have never called before. I have some anxiety so it was difficult to try and call it,” Ally said. “Everyone was screaming locations. All I knew it was Church Road.”

Alex, 16, was driving and dove right into the front seat of the man’s truck to try and save him.

“I jumped in I had my foot on the steering column, my other foot on the side of the door. I tried to clean off his face a little bit because their was glass on it. Blood going down his face,” he said. “I had him grab my arm and squeeze it to show he was still conscious and awake and alert because once you go unconscious that’s when things go bad.”

Both Ally and Alex received certificates for extraordinary personal action by the Red Cross.

