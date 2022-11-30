Large outdoor Christmas ornaments are typically made from materials other than glass as they’re more susceptible to breakage.

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Tractor Supply in Baldwinsville is inviting people channeling their inner creativity to take part and celebrate the upcoming holidays with an Ornament Craft activity!

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 10, the Tractor Supply will have a craft event where customers can decorate a Christmas ornament with stickers and colorful extras.

Once your ornament is complete, you can take it home and put it on your own tree!

“We enjoy spending quality time with our customers during the holiday season, particularly with a fun, creative craft for the kids to take home,” said Baldwinsville store manager, Cheryl Alago. “Ornament decorating sparks the joy of Christmas and encourages the young members of the Baldwinsville community to use their imagination and creative spirit. Whether our young customers use their ornament as a gift for family and friends or hang it on their Christmas tree, we know they will be proud of their festive creation.”

The event welcomes customers back into the store to shop, explore and celebrate the holiday season with their families and Tractor Supply’s team members. The Ornament Craft event will take place on December 10, 2022, at 3580 Route 31.

Please contact the Baldwinsville Tractor Supply store at 315-652-5885 for more details.