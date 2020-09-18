Baldwinsville woman arrested and charged with threatening to murder a congressman

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville woman is facing charges after she allegedly threatened to kill a local congressman.
Bethann Marie Wallace, 48, of Baldwinsville, is accused of leaving a threatening voicemail for New York Congressman John Katko at his Washington, D.C. office in July that included a threat to kill the congressman.
Wallace was arrested and charged with criminal complaint with interstate communication of a threat. If convicted, the charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.
