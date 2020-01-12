Baldwinsville woman escapes home that was struck by a tree

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Powerful winds on Sunday caused damage across Central New York, knocking some trees and wires down and causing some power outages.

For Laura Todzia-Wade, what started as a normal Sunday morning, quickly turned into one of the most terrifying moments of her life.

“It seemed like everything was just coming down on top of me,” said Laura Todzia-Wade of Baldwinsville.

“We had extremely heavy winds this morning,” explained Officer Robert Thibault of the Baldwinsville Police Department.

What struck the home on Seneca Street was a tree, a big one. Strong winds pushed it up and out of the ground. It then landed right on the front of the house.





“I turned the shower off and there was a gigantic crash and the ceiling, pieces of it were like starting to fall on me,” said Todzia-Wade who lives in the home.

Fortunately, she was the only one inside. Her father, the homeowner, had left and her 10-year-old son was at a friend’s house.

As she rushed to get out of the house with the help of her neighbor who called 911, she was left staring at what used to be the front of the home.

“That’s something that I always worry about when it’s windy like this is like trees around here, we have so many and a lot of them are old. So, I assumed it was a tree, I just didn’t know what one at first,” said Todzia-Wade.

It was a moment Todzia-Wade never thought would actually happen to her, leaving her frightened but lucky to be alive.

“I just wanted to get out. I was so scared that I was going to get caught in it and would completely collapse. It was definitely the scariest thing that has ever happened to me in my entire life,” said Todzia-Wade.

Nelson Tree Services began removing the tree from the property. The American Red Cross was also called to the scene and will be assisting the family with basic needs. In the meantime, they will stay with family and friends.

Another home across the Village on Spruce Street was also struck by a tree.



Spruce Street Home

