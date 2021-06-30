Baldwinsville’s Main Street businesses get revamped through federal stimulus money

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new round of grants is available for businesses in Baldwinsville through the Main Street Program.

Onondaga County leaders say it was made possible because of federal stimulus money. The money is used to help revitalize the outside of buildings in downtown areas. This includes anything from a fresh coat of paint to a new door.

The mayor of Baldwinsville applauded the first round of grants. Now, he hopes to get two or three more businesses involved.

“As a mayor, you’re thrilled to death when the people in your village want to make their businesses look better, so when people drive through and look around they say wow. This place is pretty sharp,” said Baldwinsville Mayor Dick Clarke.

The mayor says this money is much needed, especially after the pandemic. Businesses may not have been able to pay for the simple cosmetic fixes because of COVID-19, and many had to cut expenses to make a profit.