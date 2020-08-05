Baldwinville man facing larceny charges in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Baldwinsville man is facing multiple larceny charges after surveillance footage shows him allegedly breaking into vehicles in Madison County back in July.

Matthew O. Bader, 37, of Baldwinsville, is seen on surveillance footage breaking into vehicles in the area of Taylor Road, Chestnut Ridge Road, and Devaul Road in the Town of Sullivan back on July 10. Images of the surveillance footage were given to local law enforcement agencies and posted on social media and Bader was able to be identified as the man in the images.

Bader was arrested and charged with multiple counts of petit larceny. He was issued appearance tickets and will appear in the Town of Sullivan Court at the end of August.