SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Walsh announced on Thursday, March 2, that the Ballantyne Gardens Apartments in Syracuse has been issued an unfit declaration.

The Syracuse Division of Code Enforcement issued an Unfit for Human Habitation declaration on Tuesday, February 28 for the common areas at Ballantyne Gardens Apartments located at 141-169 Ballantyne Road.

Residents are currently able to stay in their apartments because the action covers common area spaces at the 138-unit complex on Syracuse’s south side, however, a stop rent order for public rents paid to the property owner has been triggered.

The declaration, which came after code inspections at the property, cited “danger posed by code violations… to health, safety and welfare” to residents and the community.

Code Enforcement inspectors issued five code violations for serious issues at the four-building complex located on South Salina Street at Ballantyne Road.

Two violations relate to unsanitary conditions of trash, debris and evidence of urine and blood in stairwells and common areas at the property. Three violations address a sewage back-up in a single building at the complex requiring repair, cleanup and sanitization.

In a press conference held Thursday, March 2, Code Enforcement Director for Syracuse, Jake Dishaw said their team has been involved with inspections at the apartments this week after they received notice from the management company late last week that they were no longer responsible for managing the property.

According to the Division of Code Enforcement, there was trash all over the place, so the enforcement office hired the Environmental Services crews from the City Department of Public Works to pick up more than 14,000 pounds of trash and debris. The City has billed the property owner $1,620.20 for the cleanup.

It was also stated in the declaration that the property lacked other things regarding public health and safety including lacking, including “illumination, ventilation, sanitation, heat or other facilities adequate to protect the health and safety of the occupants or the public.” The structure was also stated to be, “damaged, decayed, dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe or vermin-infested.”

Dishaw mentioned in the press conference that they “have not found evidence of drug use so that is not in the equation here.”

According to the Division of Code Enforcement, Ballantyne Garden Apt LLC, the building owner, did not respond to City inquiries after February 22. Despite the City cleanup, the property owner remains responsible for addressing the February 28 code violations by Friday, March 3.

Dishaw also mentioned in the press conference that receivership and abatement are not off the table if needed, and similar actions, which were made at the Skyline apartments, could be taken if they get to that point.

He also said they will not tolerate neighbors living like this, mentioning “no one deserves to live in an environment like that.”

“We’re doing everything we can to support them, put them in quality housing … we have issued a stop-rent order to all public rents, so social services and any other agency that’s paying public rents there,” said Dishaw.

The unfit declaration and stop rent order will remain in place until all violations are addressed and sanitary conditions are maintained at the property.

Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens was also at the press conference Thursday and said she was very angry and frustrated because they don’t know what’s going on with property owners at Ballantyne.

“We have no tolerance for this. If you are a property owner in the City of Syracuse and your property houses individuals, you are responsible for ensuring that they’re living in a safe, healthy, and affordable location, and if you don’t we will use every means we have to come after you.”

She said they will use every tool needed, including receivership, if that’s what they need to do, encouraging tenants anywhere to call code enforcement at 315-448-8695, with issues as many times as needed.

Read the full declaration below