Ballots have been counted for New York State primary elections

(WSYR-TV) — The votes are in and ballots have been counted for the New York Primary elections.

It has taken longer because of COVID-19 and a huge increase in absentee ballots.

Votes will still need to be certified, but here’s the latest:

In the 24th Congressional District, Democrat Dana Balter won over Francis Conole, who has already conceded, with the difference being about 11,000 votes.

This sets up a rematch between Balter and incumbent Congressman John Katko.

John Lemondes won against Danny Fitzpatrick in the Republican primary for the 126th Assembly District.

Gary Finch is retiring from his seat in the state legislature. Lemondes will face Democrat Dia Carabajal in November.