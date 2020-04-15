Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Baltimore Woods Nature Center features virtual meditation hike for community

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Take a relaxing journey through nature without leaving your home.

Baltimore Woods Nature Center, located in Marcellus, is offering a free 20-minute virtual meditation hike.

Designed to get that spring back in your step, this virtual meditation hike allows families and individuals to enjoy the scenery along the trails while listening to guided meditative prompts inspired by nature.

This provides viewers an escape from the daily stresses and slow down to appreciate the soothing sights and sounds Mother Nature provides.

From April 18 to April 25, community members can visit BaltimoreWoods.org to sign up. This event is free to virtually attend.

