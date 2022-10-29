MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – For their 14th year now, Baltimore Woods is putting on their “Drawing on Talent” Members Art Exhibit.

From November 5 through December 22, you can go and see this exhibit down in Marcellus.

“Drawing on Talent” displays works from artist members of Baltimore Woods Nature Center, including both amateurs and professionals who work in a variety of media and styles to portray their subjects and their ideas. Guests will be able to enjoy seeing depictions of animals, plants, landscapes and more in sculpture, painting, photography and drawing.

“We very much enjoy having members of Baltimore Woods share their artistic endeavors, and with that, their individual interests and visions in this annual exhibit,” states art gallery coordinator Karen Jean Smith. “It is an opportunity for all of us to experience further connections with nature and with one another.”

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on Saturday, November 5 from 2:30 p.m. until 4 p.m. and will be available for the public to attend.

The exhibit is available to be seen when the Interceptive Center is open.

Interceptive Center Hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday: CLOSED

Additionally, there are no fees for admission and parking, and all artwork is for sale!

Participating artists are: Maureen Barcza, Lynette Bartlett, Buddy Belonsoff, Rod Best, Deborah Connolly, Jeannine Crawford, Jim Crawford, Bobbi Dean, Ben Dunham, Milton Franson, Sharon Frost, Mary Halsey-Clapps, Judith Hand, Jerry Holbrook, Peter Huntington, Alan Johnson, Sam Kadick, Dean Kolts, Jack Kurz, Christy Lemp, Mary Mahle, Diane L. Menzies, Teresa Ann Nelson, Jill Newton, Robert Niedzwieki, Gail Norwood, Candace O’Brien, Jackie Sullivan Passetti, Donna Perry-deMonte, Nancy Scanlon, Millie Schmidt, Margo Spain, Sally Stormon, Anna Stunkel, Guy A. Swenson, Diane Thompson, Jeanne Ulrich, Diana Whiting.