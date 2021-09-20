Baltimore Woods to host 5K Run for The Woods to benefit Nature Center programs

MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Baltimore Woods has announced a 5K Run for The Woods event that will go from Wednesday, September 22 to Wednesday, October 6. The run will have options of participating virtually or at Baltimore Woods.

Individuals, families, and teams can sign up to commit to running or walking at the time or place that’s best for them, and the funds raised will go towards the Baltimore Woods Nature Center and their efforts to care for 6 miles of trails and provide year-round educational programs to all ages.

There will also be an optional 5K run at Baltimore Woods for those who prefer to participate on the grounds, and all participants can upload their run times to win prizes for the fastest individual runners or walkers as well as the fastest families or teams.

The race is sponsored by Doug’s Fish Fry in Skaneateles, the Central New York Community Foundation, KeyBank, and Dr. Vance’s Family Chiropractic.

It is $30 for individual walkers or runners to participate, or $85 for families or teams. Race times must be submitted by midnight on October 6 to be considered for prizes.

If you prefer to run the trail course, it will be offered at the Baltimore Woods Nature Center at 4007 Bishop Hill Road in Marcellus. Sign up for all different race categories here. Limited edition race shirts will be included for the first 40 sign-ups.