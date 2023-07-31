(WSYR-TV) — Great things can happen when a group of musicians “band” together, especially on Syracuse University’s campus. SU’s radio station WAER 88.3 brought together five up-and-coming musicians to meet, write, record, and produce a song called Salt City Mashup.

Mira Grimm, a 15-year-old vocalist and guitar player, Ashley Kang, the content producer of WAER, and Joe Driscoll, a veteran in Syracuse Music Scene and mentor, link together to talk about their newest song.

The content producer of WAER recorded the entire process and created a special project called the “Salt City Mashup.” The original song is also now available to listen titled “That’s My Luck.” Although Syracuse is small, most musicians did not know each other until it was time to perform.

As a musical mentor, Joe Driscoll made sure the musicians’ process ran smoothly. The fivesome recorded at Belfer Audio Laboratory on campus and worked with the sound recording professor and his students to complete the audio engineering on the song.

For more information, check out waer.org. You can also listen to the song on YouTube.