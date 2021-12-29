Bank of Utica New Years Eve returns for 2022

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Bank of Utica’s New Year’s Eve event downtown is back in a big way this year and is sure to bring in 2022 with a bang.
Eyewitness news will be covering everything live throughout the night on CNYhomepage after the Utica Comets game ends around 8:00pm. We will also have live fireworks coverage on WFXV-TV from 10:00pm to 12:00am and on WUTR-TV from 11:00pm to 11:35pm.
The celebrations downtown will begin at 7:00pm with the inauguration of the newly elected city officials on the main stage and will continue with live entertainment from several CNY area native talents including Grupo Pagan, Ladies of Soul, Leon Etienne, and Atlas. Other activities include horse and carriage rides, UPD vs. UFD cook-off, ice sculpting and displays, food and beverage vendors, and of course the countdown clock to mid-night and 2022’s firework celebration!
The festivities will be located mainly around the Bank of Utica and the City plans on closing the “footprint”, including all roadways within at 12:00pm on Friday December 31st. With an exception being made for any businesses located inside the designated area, this order will last into the early morning of Saturday January 1st.
There will be security located at gate entrances and the city is providing a police detail as oversight. The UPD has provided an outline for entrance & parking locations, road closures, and details on individual security guidelines.
Entrance & Parking Locations, Road Closures, Security Guidelines
- The event will offer various amenities to include:
- Inauguration of newly elected city officials on the main stage at 1900 hours.
- Entertainment (bands, musicians, magician, etc.) performing on two stages.
- Main Stage in the Bank of Utica Drive Thru
- Secondary Stage in front of Bank of Utica
- Festive Horse and Carriage Ride
- Utica Police vs. Utica Fire Chili Cook-off
- Ice Sculpting and Ice Sculpture Displays
- Vendors will offer alcoholic beverages, coffee, and other limited fares for sale.
- A running count down on a digital clock for the New Year.
- Fireworks display to celebrate the New Year.
- The event’s footprint will be centered on the Bank of Utica:
- The footprint and the roadways therein will be closed at noon on New Year’s Eve into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
- Temporary No Parking will be enacted within the footprint from noon on New Year’s Eve into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.
- All businesses within the footprint that are open for business will be readily accessible.
- Free admission to the event via four entry gates at Genesee St. / Bank Pl., Genesee St. / Washington St. between the Bank of Utica and the Delta Inn, Genesee St. / Blandina St., and Genesee St. / Deveraux St.
- Entry gates will be managed by event security with Police oversight.
- Attendees will be subject to a search of their person and baggage for restricted items.
- Attendees who are granted access to the event will be issued a wristband that must be worn at-all-times within the event footprint.
- Attendees who wish to purchase and/or possess alcoholic beverages within the venue must provide an acceptable picture identification at the entry gate at which time a wristband signifying the attendee is 21 years of age or over will be issued and must be worn to possess alcohol within the venue.
- Event Parking Options:
- Primary Event Parking – Union St. Public Parking Lots
- Secondary Event Parking – Kennedy Plaza Parking Garage (Broadway)
- Parking for Delta Inn patrons will be directed to the mid-level and lower-level portions of the Delta Inn Parking Garage (Washington St.)
- No Parking on the Delta Inn Parking Garage Roof
- Roadway Closures (commencing at noon on New Year’s Eve lasting into the early morning hours of New Year’s Day):
- Genesee St. from Elizabeth St. / Columbia St. (south side of intersection) to Bank Pl. / Washington St. (north side of intersection)
- Note: Elizabeth St., Columbia St., Bank Pl., Union St., Hopper St., and Court St. will be open.
- Blandina St. from Genesee St. to Charlotte St.
- Deveraux St. from Genesee St. to Charlotte St.
- Charlotte St. from Elizabeth St. to Steuben Park
- Additional closures will take effect for the Fireworks display:
- Washington St. in its entirety
- Hanna Park Dr.
- Broadway from Court St. to Columbia St.
- Cornelia St. from Court St. to Columbia St.
- Genesee St. from Elizabeth St. / Columbia St. (south side of intersection) to Bank Pl. / Washington St. (north side of intersection)
- Security Guidelines:
- Weapons and fireworks are forbidden at the Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve venue.
- Alcoholic beverages to include other beverages and food will be offered for sale within the Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve venue. With that being said, the following provisions have been set:
- Attendees who wish to purchase and/or possess alcoholic beverages within the venue must be able to brandish acceptable picture identification upon request as well as a designated wristband displayed at-all-times.
- Open air possession of alcoholic beverages will be permitted throughout the event’s footprint only if contained within plastic cups.
- Alcoholic beverages of any kind that are purchased outside of the venue will not be permitted to be brought into the event’s footprint.
- Attendees will not be allowed to carry open alcoholic beverages out of the event’s footprint.
- Please refrain from bringing bags, backpacks, coolers, packages, or parcels of any kind to the Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve venue.
- All baggage is subject to search by a law enforcement officer or a designated safety and security official who will tag and deem it safe to enter the venue. If individuals do not wish to have their baggage searched, they will respectfully be denied entry.
- Due to federal regulations which govern their operation in the area of gatherings, drones and unmanned aircraft are forbidden to operate at the Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve venue.
- There will be a strong canine presence at the Bank of Utica New Year’s Eve venue therefore please do not bring domestic animals to the venue.
- Finally, we ask everyone to be alert and aware of your surroundings. “If you see something, say something”, call 9-1-1 or alert law enforcement at the venue for any emergencies.