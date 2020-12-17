Bankers Healthcare Group give away gifts to some local elementary students

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, one company stopped by some Syracuse schools to deliver nearly 2,000 gifts to elementary students.
They’re expecting everything to be different this year. So what we’re hoping is that this will let them know that the people here at school love them and care about them. And they’ll go home over break with some comfort, some warmth, a book to read, some balls to play with, and just know that we care and we think about them over the breakDiane Vitello — Principal at Dr. Edwin E Weeks Elementary School
For the past four years, Bankers Healthcare Group makes sure every student at Dr. Weeks Elementary — and Huntington for the first year — goes home with some extra goodies.
Those goodies included fuzzy blankets and basketballs.
