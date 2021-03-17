Banner over I-81 overpass unveiled in support of workers and commemorates lives lost to COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Organizers and advocates with the Workers Center of Central New York, Food Chain Workers Alliance, and the New York Immigration Coalition unveiled a banner over the Court Street overpass on I-81 Wednesday.

The banner commemorates the lives lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and calls on the New York State Legislature to pass the NY Hero Act now to protect workers from future pandemics.

The NY Hero Act would establish standards for testing, face masks, PPE, social distancing, hand hygiene, disinfection, and engineering controls. It would also improve workers’ rights in reporting workplace issues and allow them to take legal action to protect themselves in dangerous conditions.

The bill passed the State Senate and is currently being considered by the Assembly.

