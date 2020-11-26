Barbershops lend space to those impacted by ‘orange zone’ restrictions

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New restrictions from New York State have put salons and barbershops in parts of Central New York on pause. For how long has yet to be determined.

While they are shut down, stylists and barbers are missing out on one of the busiest times of the year for the industry.

Paul Macri, owner of Liverpool Barber Shop, knows people are hurting– so he wanted to help.

Macri’s business is in a “yellow zone” and can still service clients. So, he has decided to rent out space in his building to anyone impacted by “orange zone” restrictions.

“I was watching the news like everyone else and my first thought was that it is terrible that people that want to work aren’t going to be able to provide for themselves and their families during the holidays,” Macri said. “So, I have a few renovated rooms in the back and I wanted people to have an opportunity to do that.”

A few other barbershops are offering to do the same thing.

It is unknown how long the “orange zone” restrictions will last.