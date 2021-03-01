Barclay critical of lack of Assembly session on Monday

(WSYR-TV) — The Minority Leader in the New York State Assembly had strong words after learning they would not be a session as scheduled on Monday.

Will Barclay (R) said in a statement: “Assembly Democrats were elected to do a job, and they’re running from it. There is a crisis going on. When has it been more important for us to act, to legislate, or to lead? I thought last week was embarrassing when the Assembly was in session for fewer than three hours over three days. But today we’ve reached a new low.”

Barclay told NewsChannel 9 that a vote must come as soon as possible to determine if Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) should keep the emergency powers he has had during the pandemic. He added the nursing home issues and exploring impeachment need to be discussed in session as well.

A spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) released this statement: “It is March and it is not unusual for us to spend a significant amount of time in conference going over the budget. Given the number of additional critical issues that we are faced with right now, it should not be surprising to anyone that it will take time to discuss all of this with our 107 members.”