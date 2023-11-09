UPDATE — New York State Police released new information into the Thursday morning barn fire at Tioga Downs Casino that it is now being ruled an act of arson.

According to a report released by state police, an investigation into the fire revealed that the barn was set as an act of arson and resulted in the death of numerous racehorses.

Police say that a suspect is in custody and that the investigation into the fire is continuing. Police say that further information will be released after the investigation ends.

NICHOLS, N.Y. (WETM) — A barn at Tioga Downs Casino caught fire Thursday morning, prompting a large response from local fire departments.

Reports of the fire came in sometime between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, of a working structure fire to one of the barns at the casino.

An 18 News reporter at the scene could see the structure was still burning around 8 a.m. with numerous fire departments working to control the fire. The barn was situated between other barns on the casino grounds.

The flames were knocked down, but smoke could still be seen coming from the remains of the structure.

It’s unknown if any horses were inside of the barn at the time of the fire, or if the barn was used to store horses at all, we will provide more updates as they become available.