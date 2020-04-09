Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Barn fire kills more than 50 cows in Oswego County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A barn fire in Oswego County killed between 50 and 60 cattle, and possibly more farm animals. 

Crews were called to Biddlecum Road, off of Townline Drive in Pennellville around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Then they arrived, cows were found the roads, trying to get away from the flames. They were able to get some horses and animals out of the barn, but many cows were stuck inside. 

The barn was destroyed. Responders say they believe the fire started in the hayloft, but the exact cause is still being investigated.

