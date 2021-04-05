Bars and restaurants feel impact of being excluded from Governor’s curfew lift

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we continue to restart New York, more businesses are allowed to stay open later. Casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiards, and gyms no longer have an 11 p.m. curfew. But the 11 p.m. call to close does remain in place for bars and restaurants.

Prior to the pandemic, all types of crowds would show up at Wolff’s Biergarten in Syracuse to sit down and have a late night cold one, and with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s curfew, it’s been somewhat of a challenge to adapt.

“We definitely would appreciate being open past 11 p.m. I think that the risk factors that are in all of the other establishments to do so are very similar to a bar and a restaurant,” Joseph Jones, Wolff’s General Manager explained.

Jones is referring to the industries that as of Monday, April 5, can now stay open past 11 p.m.

Right now for Wolff’s, we’re just rolling with those punches. We still get a large crowd that comes in. We’ve seen are capacity increase which has been great for business, but I think that the community has adapted to the fact that we have to only stay open until 11 p.m. and they show up a little earlier. Joseph Jones, General Manager of Wolff’s Biergarten of Syracuse

Something the Biergarten is now doing to make up for lost revenue and restricted hours is opening the space to events and larger gatherings. Under the 75% capacity limit, about 100 people fit inside of the bar.

Another way the bar is trying to make revenue and keep customers coming through the doors, is by utilizing the outdoor patio space, especially with the warm weather around the corner.

It definitely is hard to keep a positive mindset, but I think here at Wolff’s, it’s one of our strong suits. All of our bartenders, myself included, have just really stayed positive and I think during the daytime when customers come in, they feel that positivity. Joseph Jones, General Manager of Wolff’s Biergarten of Syracuse

For now, Wolff’s will continue to follow the guidance and choosing to see the glass as half full.

In the Governor’s briefing where he announced Monday’s industries can stay open later, he says he will re-evaluate the restriction for bars and restaurants this month.