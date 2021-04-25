Baseball equipment collected over two weeks distributed on Sunday

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over the last two weeks, Matt Govendo collected donations for baseball equipment for kids who can’t afford it.

He received hundreds of bats, gloves, helmets, and gear.

On Sunday, he and several others cleaned everything and gave it away at Van Duyn Fields.

“If we could provide a little bit of gear and a little bit of hope and love to them,” Govendo said. “I mean at the end of the day I want them to play baseball. I want them to be out there, enjoying each other and the fun.”