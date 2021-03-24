Basketball rims will return to Syracuse City parks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs says it will reinstall the basketball rims at city parks beginning the week of March 29. The rims were taken down last year to reduce the risk of COVID-19 spread.
The rims will be installed over the course of several weeks. The Parks Department will monitor the use of the courts and based on local, state, and federal health requirements will adjust the schedule if needed.
“Basketball is important to people of all ages in our community, especially our youth, and it has positive effects on the health and well-being of our residents,” said Commissioner Julie LaFave. “We ask all users of our courts to follow safety guidelines. We want the rims to remain in place and our courts to be enjoyed by all once again.”
Health and safety guidelines will be posted at each court. Consistent with requirements in local youth sports activities, face coverings must be worn at all times and social distancing must be observed on and around courts. All court users and park visitors are requested to follow guidelines
The City maintains 39 outdoor basketball courts throughout the city of Syracuse. The planned schedule is:
Week of March 29
- Burnet Park
- Kirk Park
- McChesney Park
- Thornden Park
Week of April 5
- Barker Square Playlot
- Barry Park
- Clinton Playlot
- Eastwood Heights
- Lewis Park
- Lincoln Park
- Onondaga Park (Upper)
- Roesler Park
- Skiddy Park
- Sunnycrest Park
- Washington Park
Week of April 12
- Comfort Tyler Park
- Home Wheaton Park
- Libba Cotten Grove Park
- McKinley Park
- Ormand Spencer Park
- Schiller Park
- Spirit of Jubilee Park
- Westmoreland Park
- Wilson Park
- Van Duyn School
- Dr. Weeks School