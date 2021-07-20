Bassmaster Elite Series returning to St. Lawrence River in 2022

Chris Johnston, of Peterborough, Ontario, Canada, has won the 2020 SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River with a four-day total of 97 pounds, 8 ounces. (Photo Credits: Seigo Saito/B.A.S.S.)

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Only days after the conclusion of the Bassmaster Elite Series on the St. Lawrence River, tournament organizers confirmed that it will return to the region in 2022.

On Tuesday, B.A.S.S. officials announced the full scheduled for the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series. The top professional bass fishing circuit in the world will kick-off its season in Florida in February, and then visit six additional states in seven months, ending in Wisconsin in August.

“We’re proud to have the kind of schedule that allows fans from so many areas to enjoy and celebrate the great sport of professional bass fishing,” B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin said. “With events in seven states from Florida, north to New York, and west to South Dakota, it will be a true test of our anglers’ ability to compete on all types of fisheries.”

One of the stop along the way will be on the St. Lawrence River, which is now considered a “staple” for the Elite Series. This event, predicted to be dominated by big smallmouth, is scheduled for July 14 though July 17, and will launch out of Clayton, New York. This will be the sixth year the Elite Series has visited the St. Lawrence River.

The full 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series schedule is listed below:

February 10 to February 13: St. Johns River, Palatka, Florida

February 17 to February 20: Harris Chains of Lakes, Leesburg, Florida

March 4 to March 6: Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk, Lake Hartwell, Greenville, South Carolina

March 17 to March 20: Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, South Carolina

April 7 to April 10: Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tennessee

May 19 to May 22: Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas

June 2 to June 5: To be announced

July 14 to July 17: St. Lawrence River/ 1000 Islands, Clayton, New York

August 4 to August 7: Make-up date

August 18 to August 21: Lake Oahe, Mobridge, South Dakota

August 26 to August 28: Mississippi River, La Cross, Wisconsin

The Bassmaster Elite Series on the St. Lawrence River was previously held in Waddington, New York in both 2021 and 2020.