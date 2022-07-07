ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday was a perfect day for the start of the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake.

There was plenty of sun and blue skies.

Anglers from all over the world are competing for the top prize, which will be handed out Saturday afternoon.

Thursday is just the first day of the three-day tournament.







For the first two days, a co-angler and a pro-angler go out on a boat together.

Over 200 boats head out on the water the first couple of days.

Greg Alexander is a pro-angler from Maryland, who’s been in tournaments since the 80s. Needless to say, fishing is in his blood.

“It’s in me. Some people climb mountains, some people skydive, some people do other things, it’s in me, it’s what I love to do. Ever since I was a kid, I would look at every ditch and creek that had water in it that we drove by and I would be mesmerized. I’ve been mesmerized by the water and fishing and everything that lives in it since I could remember.” Greg Alexander, pro fisherman from Maryland

The top co-angler will be crowned Friday and catch the winning prize of $25,000. After that, the field of professional anglers will be narrowed down to ten. The ten pro-anglers will compete on Saturday for the top prize of $52,000.