The @Bassmaster Open is returning to Oneida Lake/Oneida Shores Park this Thursday!! Anglers from 35 states, including 26 from New York, Canada & Japan will be on the hunt for the big one!! Thanks to fellow host @VisitSyracuse #bassfishing pic.twitter.com/Lg1Ey3W7wF — OnondagaCountyParks (@OnondagaCoParks) July 27, 2021

ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of pro and amateur anglers have come to Central New York to compete in the Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake.

Anglers from 35 states, Canada and Japan will be on the hunt for the biggest fish. The event kicked off at 6 a.m. Thursday morning and runs through Saturday, July 31.

The final weigh-in day will also be Saturday at the Bass Pro Shops in Auburn.