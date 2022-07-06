ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Hundreds of pro and amateur anglers are in Central New York to compete in the Bassmaster Northern Open on Oneida Lake.

The tournament begins Thursday, July 7. It will wrap up Saturday, July 9.

Take-offs will take place each day of the tournament at 6 a.m. from the shoreline of Oneida Shores.

Weigh-in will take place at 2 p.m. each day at Oneida Shores Park.

Pro angler Jonathan Kelley believes that post-spawn smallmouth “will dominate” the Bassmaster Northern Open. He adds that most anglers will focus their efforts on offshore structures, like shoals, humps, high spots and points.

He also shared his final tournament prediction: “I think it will take 35 pounds for two days to make the Top 10 cut and 56 to win. The winner will have all smallmouth.”

The event is hosted by Visit Syracuse and Onondaga County Parks.