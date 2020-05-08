Bassmaster tournaments will resume in June after being postponed due to coronavirus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSYR-TV) — B.A.S.S. officials have announced the new schedule for the remainder of 2020, after postponing their spring competitions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Any time we are forced to postpone a tournament it is disappointing to our anglers, fans, hosts, sponsors, and staff,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “After this break of nearly three months, our anglers are looking forward to fishing on these incredible waters, and we know fans are ready to see big bass being weighed in again.

B.A.S.S. will hold the Bassmaster Elite Series and Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens tournaments in a way that will adhere to federal guidelines and state mandates to ensure the safety of competitors and fans.

“Our team has worked diligently alongside our local hosts to ensure that we are ready to get back to the competition and fun of tournament fishing in a safe and responsible way.”

Bassmaster Elite Series

June 10-13, Lake Eufaula, Eufaula, Ala.

July 14-17, Cayuga Lake, Union Springs, N.Y.

July 23-26, SiteOne Bassmaster Elite at St. Lawrence River, Waddington, N.Y.

July 30-Aug. 2, Lake Champlain, Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Aug. 20-23, Lake St. Clair, Macomb County, Mich.

Oct. 8-11, Santee Cooper Lakes, Clarendon County, S.C.

Oct. 16-19, Chickamauga Lake, Dayton, Tenn.

Nov. 5-8, Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Lake Fork, Quitman, Texas



Basspro.comBassmaster Opens Series

Eastern Division:



Aug. 6-8, Oneida Lake, Syracuse, N.Y.

Sept. 23-25, Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C.



Oct. 29-31, Cherokee Lake, Jefferson County, Tenn.



Central Division:

June 18-20, Arkansas River, Muskogee, Okla.

Sept. 10-12, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas

Oct. 22-24, Neely Henry Lake, Gadsden, Ala.

Nov. 19-21, Lewisville Lake, Lewisville, Texas