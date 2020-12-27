BB gun found at Destiny USA following a fight Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say a fight between a group of juveniles broke out at Destiny USA Saturday night, and a BB gun was left behind.
Syracuse Police say the fight broke out Saturday night, but they did not specify a time.
After the fight, police say they found a BB gun on the ground in the food court.
Police say there were no victims as a result of the incident. Also, no arrests were made as the people involved in the fight were all juveniles.
