BB gun found at Destiny USA following a fight Saturday night

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police say a fight between a group of juveniles broke out at Destiny USA Saturday night, and a BB gun was left behind. 

Syracuse Police say the fight broke out Saturday night, but they did not specify a time.

After the fight, police say they found a BB gun on the ground in the food court. 

Police say there were no victims as a result of the incident. Also, no arrests were made as the people involved in the fight were all juveniles. 

