SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New Yorkers beware, phishing scams are here in Onondaga County.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says phishing scams can come in text messages, prize offers and threatened punishments.

These types of scams have been on the rise as online fundraisers and GoFundMe’s have become more popular.

This reigns true with recent fundraisers that have been created online after the death of Ava Wood.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has received reports that a possible phishing scam related to fundraising money for the family of Ava Wood.

Ava was a 14-year-old girl who lived in Baldwinsville and was shot and killed in an apparent murder-suicide.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking to community to be aware of these phishing scams, and that if you wish to donate, there are only three approved sites by the family.

The approved GoFundMe’s for Ava Wood include the following:

If anyone in the community is concerned about a phishing scam they have seen online, you are advised to contact the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

If you’re not sure how to decipher what’s a phishing scam and what’s not, the BBB has some tips that can help you avoid them.

BBB tips to avoid phishing scams: