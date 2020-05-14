BE PREPARED: What to do before, during and after severe weather

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

With the change of seasons from winter to spring, comes the risk for severe weather across Central New York.

Friday afternoon will be a time when CNY needs to be weather aware as strong to severe storms are possible. Increasing winds, moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front will provide ingredients necessary for strong to severe storms. The window for severe weather is between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The area with the greatest threat for severe weather is to the south and east of Syracuse.

With more people staying home during the pandemic, it’s a good time to make sure you, your family and your home are prepared for extreme weather.

Different types of weather

CNY is a unique location that can see various types of weather. While lake effect snow season is over, the potential for thunderstorms, flooding and tornadoes is ramping up. For a refresher on severe weather terms, click here.

Taking action BEFORE the storm

The best way to prepare for severe weather is to have a plan!

Have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your phone.

Know your county.

Have the alerts turned on for your area. If you do this, any severe weather alert will be sent to your phone as soon as the alert is issued.

Have a discussion with your family. Make sure everyone knows how/where to evacuate or to take shelter in the case of a tornado or flood. Have an emergency meeting place outside of the home. Quiz the kids! Make sure everyone knows the plan you have in place before severe weather strikes.

Check/replenish emergency supplies such as flashlights, first aid kit, non-perishable food, water, extra batteries, garbage bags, can opener.

Keeps trees/branches trimmed near your house. If you have time before severe weather strikes, secure loose items outside.

Taking action DURING the storm

This is the time to act quickly and put your plans in place.

Continue to listen to local news to stay updated on the weather.

Go to your secure location (center of the home, away from windows).

If you’re outside, go inside a sturdy building immediately. Avoid being near trees, sheds and storage facilities. When thunder roars, go indoors.

Being in a car is safer than being outside, but you should drive to the closest secure shelter if there’s enough time.

Taking action AFTER the storm