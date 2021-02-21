Be safe if you go out on the snowmobile trails

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — This weekend was a perfect time to hit the snowmobile trails.

The Executive Director for the New York State Snowmobile Association, Dominic Jacangelo, says it’s been a great year for snowmobilers, but there are three things you need to remember to be safe:

Don’t speed

Don’t drink and ride

Don’t ride alone

Being part of a club will also help keep you safe.

“A) We’ll teach you how to ride B) Teach where to ride, and C) Teach you how to stay safe. They’ll have local knowledge, they’ll share information with you, and when you join that club, we’re a very social community,” Jacangelo said.

He also reminds riders to stay on marked trails.