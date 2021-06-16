Beach Boys returning to the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This year’s Great New York State Fair plans to get “Get Around” to some “Good Vibrations.”

The legendary Beach Boys return to Central New York and perform on the Chevy Park stage Saturday, August 28 at 8 p.m.

“The Beach Boys are one of the greatest groups in all of rock n’ roll and we’re honored to have them back. It will be a wonderful night of songs everyone knows,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Shows announced to date include: