Beach racing, photo finishes, tragedy, and triumph. Great moments in Daytona 500 history

Drivers take the green flag to start the NASCAR Daytona Clash auto race Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA, FL (WSYR-TV) — NASCAR starts the engines on a new season this week in Daytona Beach, Florida (78 degrees and partly sunny as I write this) with Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Daytona is the sports first race of the season, but it’s most prestigious race—the Super Bowl of stock car racing. And Daytona bills itself as the World Center of Racing.

We’re taking a look at some of the significant moments in Daytona and Daytona 500 racing history.