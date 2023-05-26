ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning May 27, beaches in Onondaga County Park’s will be open for the 2023 season.

Jamesville Beach Park on Apulia Road in Jamesville and Oneida Shores Park on Bartel Road in Brewerton, will be open Saturdays, Sundays and Memorial Day, from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, June 18.

The full season will be open daily beginning Monday, June 19 through Sunday, August 20.

Once the full season begins, hours will be moved to 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday, and holidays.

According to the Onondaga County, each beach offers a sandy, safe environment with lifeguards on duty, picnic areas and playgrounds for the kids. The parks also offer shelters for large groups to reserve in advance.

Admission is $7 per vehicle daily.

You can get season passes, $50 per vehicle for county residents, $100 per vehicle for non-residents, $21 per vehicle for seniors, 62 & up, both residents and non-residents.

Also, boat launches are now open. Located in Oneida Shores Park and Onondaga Lake Park in Liverpool are $10 per launch or $100 per season.