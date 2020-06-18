Interactive Maps

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards partially reopened on Thursday

Local News
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We are now a week into Phase Three and we are learning that another local business is partially back open.

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette partially reopened on Thursday.

They are open for outside dining and take-out. General store shopping and limited 1911 tasting will also be available.

If you are heading there, you must follow state COVID-19 guidelines. People must wear face masks at all times except when seated and must maintain social distancing.

Only half of the normal allowed capacity of people will be allowed inside and tables outside will be spaced apart.

