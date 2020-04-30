Beak and Skiff bottling room ramps up production for hand sanitizer giveaway

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak and Skiff is ramping up production of its hand sanitizer as the company prepares to give away thousands of bottles on Sunday.

As soon as hand sanitizer became a hot commodity and hard for people to get, Beak and Skiff quickly converted its “1911” distilling operation from producing hard ciders to producing ethanal for hand sanitizer.

At first, the hand sanitizer was put out just for medical workers and first responders in industrial containers but once it was realized that the general community needed it to, Beak and Skiff converted its cider and cold-brew coffee bottling system to pump out individual containers of hand saniziter.

NewsChannel 9’s camera was allowed into the bottling room on Thursday as Beak and Skiff ramps up production for a give-away on Sunday.

Beak and Skiff will open its 1911 Established Distillery in Lafayette this Sunday, from 9am to 4pm, for cars to line up for free hand sanitizer. As long as there’s enough, each person in each car will be give one free 12-ounce bottle.

Local police have been hired to help deal with traffic.

The company will be offering a 20% discount on 12-pack cases of hand sanitizer and a limited assortment of 1911 Hard Cider, spirits and wine to buy in bottles.