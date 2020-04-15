Beak and Skiff hand sanitizer restocked, available for online purchase

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak and Skiff’s 1911 Distillery in Lafayette announced that it has restocked its supply of hand sanitizer that sold out toward the end of last month.

Their first priority is donating to first responders and healthcare workers.

The cleanser is now once again available to purchase online.

They anticipate selling out very quickly. It costs $50 for a 12-ounce 12-pack.