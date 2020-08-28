Beak and Skiff invests $50K to offer mostly-outdoor fall season

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The owners of Beak and Skiff invested nearly $50,000 to buy picnic tables and tents as part of their commitment to keeping people outside during the pandemic.

The buildings on Apple Hill will mostly be open, but capacity limits will be enforced and the owners want to offer as much as they can to people who want to stay outside.

People will be asked to sit while eating or drinking.

The back parking lot will be closed to customers and be used, instead, for more picnic tables and a hay/straw mountain to attract people to spread out on the campus.

The 10,000-person crowd weekends are over, as Beak and Skiff plans to only have as many as 1,500 people at a time.

The owners are encouraging people with flexible schedules to visit on weekdays, to avoid getting turned away on Saturdays and Sundays.

Picking hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

There will be no wagon rides for the time being and people have to walk back to the apple orchards for picking. Pony rides will not be offered at all in 2020.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.