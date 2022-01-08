Beak & Skiff plans to add THC products to diversify its business

(WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff, founded in 1911, is one of Central New York’s most recognizable apple orchards. In 2001 they introduced hard apple cider, and they continue to add more products to their line-up. They now sell several products made from CBD, which is a non-psychoactive chemical found in marijuana that can treat a wide range of conditions.

These products include mini balms, drink mixes, sparkling waters, and oils. Beak & Skiff, however, might need to start making some extra room on the shelves.

Since New York State legalized adult-use cannabis, Beak & Skiff is actively working towards the launch of sales.

Eddie Brennan, president of Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, says, “The dream is to get them [THC marijuana] in time for the growing season in 2022, but that’s going to require some fast movement in the next few weeks. We want to get this program up and running in 2022.” THC is the main psychoactive compound in cannabis.

According to Samantha Qualls at Marino PR, Beak & Skiff is also currently building a bottling facility specifically for THC beverages.