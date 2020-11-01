Beak & Skiff closing for 4 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff’s Apple Hill Campus and 1911 Distillery are closed until Thursday, after it was announced one of their employees tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Beak & Skiff Facebook page, they are closing out of an “abundance of caution.”
The apple orchard hopes to reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 5.
