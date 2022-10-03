SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff is named number three in the United States for best apple orchards, USA Today says.

USA Today says after onion farmer George Skiff and dairy farmer Andrew Beak teamed up to grow apples in 1911, the rest is history.

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards is located on 2708 Lords Hill Road in Marietta. Beak & Skiff is more than just an orchard! Enjoy the latest hard ciders at the 1911 Tasting Room, homemade fudge, cold brew coffee, and local art at the Apple Hill General Store.

The orchard also has Pick-Your-Own apples at the Apple Barn, live music concerts, and even a hang-out for kids at the Kids Treehouse.

Some of their apples include Gala, McIntosh, Ginger Gold, and Paula Red.

The orchard is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Pick-Your-Own is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you want an authentic orchard experience, you can stay the night at one of their three properties.

Other orchards that made the top 10 list from USA Today were Milburn Orchards in Maryland, Mercier Orchards in Georgia, and Deal’s Orchard in Iowa.