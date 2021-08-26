Beak & Skiff orchard opens apple picking for the season, hiring multiple positions

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The well-known orchard Beak & Skiff is officially open for apple picking, and they’re hiring. The orchard needs bakers, line cooks, and prep cooks for a busy season of fall tourism as families and apple enthusiasts pour in.

The orchard said their starting wage is $18 an hour, with eligibility for a $500 bonus after six weeks and 24 hours per week. They also mention employee perks including free apples, cider, and a 25% employee discount on all purchases.

If you’re looking to pick apples, do a tasting, or shop, their hours are listed below.

Monday-Friday⁠: Apple Picking goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.⁠ Apple Hill is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.⁠

Saturday-Sunday⁠: Apple Picking goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.⁠ General Store, Bakery and Apple Barn are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Café, Tavern, and Tasting Room are open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



If you’d like to work for Beak & Skiff, you can find an application here. There will be a job fair on Friday, August 27 at the Beak & Skiff Tavern on Apple Hill from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.