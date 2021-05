LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular and family-owned orchard Beak & Skiff has just added a brand new citrus-y Summer Shandy Hard Cider to its line of beverages. The shandy is shark-themed just in time for summer.





Beak & Skiff has a wide selection of beverages that are all made in small batches “tree to can.”

The orchard sells their new Summer Shandy Hard Cider in 4-packs of 16-oz cans that can be purchased online nationwide and at all Wegmans locations.