Beak & Skiff takes hit as NYS Fair cancels

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vendors have been anxiously awaiting a decision to be made on the New York State Fair and they finally got that decision on Monday.

During his press conference on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the cancellation of the New York State Fair.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with Beak & Skiff and they said they’ve been holding out hope, but ultimately support Cuomo’s decision to cancel.

The fair is a large part of Beak & Skiff’s business. Their planning takes about six months, which includes making new products, hiring their full team and building their setup.

At this point, they were far along in their process.

But, one of the biggest challenges for the company is not being able to introduce those new products and get in front of the large influx of people in realtime.

We’ve been planning all along like it was going to happen. And we’ve been talking to our people on the ground and realized it was probably a slim chance that it was going to happen and it was going to go off, and we realized the reasons behind that. So, in terms of us, we can react very quickly and adapt here at Beak & Skiff so we had planned and then finding out today for us, it’s all about change and innovation here at Beak & Skiff. So we just gotta find new ways to pivot and find new ways to excite our customers. Eddie Brennan – President of Beak & Skiff

Beak & Skiff is hopeful for their fall season to be successful if the numbers keep trending in the right direction.

“In farming, we say the apples are going to grow and the apples will be ready to pick no matter what, virus or no virus, so we’ll have to find a way to get those apples off the trees,” said President of Beak & Skiff Eddie Brennan.

Brennan told NewsChannel 9 that they are saving their ideas they had for this year’s fair for the big debut in 2021.