(WSYR-TV) — Central New York has another bear sighting!
Sent in by NewsChannel 9 viewers, Bill and Libby Nalli, this black bear was spotted on Hathaway Road in Sempronius, N.Y. in Cayuga County.
As more black bears are being seen, NYSDEC says it is important to remember the following information when coming into contact with a bear:
- Do NOT approach the bear
- Don’t leave any food for the bear to find in your yard
- Secure your garbage cans
- Keep an eye on pets when let outside
- Stay calm, walk, and do not run to safety