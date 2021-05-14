Beardsley stepping down as CBA BLax coach

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — He spent the last decade on the sidelines at Christian Brothers Academy, turning the boy’s lacrosse program into a perennial power.

Ric Beardsley guided the purple and gold to its first state title in 2017 and made it back-to-back sectional titles the following year. But now the time has come for someone else to lead the program.

CBA lacrosse coach Ric Beardsley has stepped down from his position due to personal reasons. Beardsley led the Brothers to their 1st state title in 2017. He tells me that he looks forward to watching his daughters play more & is hopeful to be coaching somewhere again next season. — Steve Infanti (@SteveInfantiNC9) May 13, 2021

As first reported by NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti on Thursday, Beardsley has resigned from his position citing personal reasons.

He wants everyone to know that it is nothing health-related and that it was a decision he made along with his family.

The four-time all-American defenseman, and Syracuse lacrosse legend, says he is looking forward to watching his daughters play more, but does admit, he is going to miss coaching.

No. I am blind and can’t read anymore!! I will only go full fashion on my readers!!!! Hey I am not a HS coach anymore so the guys in the stripes are good always!!! Maybe I may join them??? But after I get glasses — Ric Beardsley (@UncleRickyBeast) May 13, 2021

“I’m very thankful for all that CBA has done. I was given a shot ten years ago by Buddy. I have grown to love him a ton, like a dad. I think the feeling is mutual,” Beardsley says. “I think that is the sad part of leaving. A head coach is often defined by his teams after high school and by the company that he keeps. I definitely didn’t know the effects I had on kids until a few years after they got out of college.”

Beardsley added that he would like to coach again. NewsChannel 9 reached out to CBA Athletic Director Buddy Wleklinski, who says he appreciates all that Ric has done at CBA. The team’s three assistants will stay on and led the Brothers through the rest of the season.